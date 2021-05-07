Family of five safe after house catches fire in south Toledo
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A family of five is safe after jumping to safety from a second-floor window when their home caught fire in south Toledo.
Toledo Fire & Rescue received the call around 4:20 a.m. for the fire in the 400 block of Spencer St.
Two adults and three children, all under the age of 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four were able to jump from the window, and the father had to grab a ladder to help the third child out of the window.
According to authorities on the scene, the home did not have working smoke detectors. The cause is still under investigation.
