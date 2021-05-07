Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Family of five safe after house catches fire in south Toledo

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A family of five is safe after jumping to safety from a second-floor window when their home caught fire in south Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue received the call around 4:20 a.m. for the fire in the 400 block of Spencer St.

Two adults and three children, all under the age of 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four were able to jump from the window, and the father had to grab a ladder to help the third child out of the window.

Family of 5 escapes house fire by jumping out of the window

Posted by 13abc on Friday, May 7, 2021

According to authorities on the scene, the home did not have working smoke detectors. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was honored Thursday, May 6, during the Ohio Peace Officer's...
Ceremony honors fallen Ohio police officers, including Toledo’s Anthony Dia
Ohio Peace Officers Memorial ceremony
Anthony Dia honored during Peace Officer Memorial ceremony
wanted
Shortage of medical workers
Over the weekend, St. John’s senior Aidan Williams helped lead his team to a Three Rivers...
Aidan Williams