Man accused of Monroe St. road rage shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of opening fire on another motorist on Monroe St. in March pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Daveshawn Crayton faces three counts of felonious assault with three- and five-year gun specs. A judge set his bond at $20,000 for one court, with a supervised own recognizance bond with electronic monitoring specified for the other two counts.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Monroe St. on March 24 after two motorists exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black male, who was later identified as Crayton, exit a car and begin firing at another motorist. Two other witnesses stated they saw the driver of the second car begin firing back. Both vehicles fled west on Monroe.

The owner of the second car, Justin Langlois, 25, told police that he was involved in a road rage incident with Crayton, who allegedly cut off Langlois and began firing a gun. Langlois, who had his two young children in the car, told police he has his CCW and began returning fire.

Crayton’s pretrial hearing is set for June 22.

