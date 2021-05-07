Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man crashes into church, injured while fleeing unknown person shooting at him

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man injured Thursday evening after an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle on Auburn.

Toledo Police were called to the 1400 block of W. Delaware. The 45-year-old victim told police he had been sitting in his vehicle in the 2400 block of Auburn when an unknown person began shooting at him.

The victim fled east on Delaware, eventually losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the church at Trenton and Delaware.

Numerous bullets struck the victim’s car, but he wasn’t hit. He injured his nose during the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

The Believe Center summer camp fair
The Believe Center hosting summer camp fair
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested
St. Ignatius High School
17 St. Ignatius lacrosse players suspended for hazing
Findlay Police
Police searching for shooting suspect in Findlay