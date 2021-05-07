Man crashes into church, injured while fleeing unknown person shooting at him

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man injured Thursday evening after an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle on Auburn.

Toledo Police were called to the 1400 block of W. Delaware. The 45-year-old victim told police he had been sitting in his vehicle in the 2400 block of Auburn when an unknown person began shooting at him.

The victim fled east on Delaware, eventually losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the church at Trenton and Delaware.

Numerous bullets struck the victim’s car, but he wasn’t hit. He injured his nose during the crash.

