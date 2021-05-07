Traffic
May 7th Weather Forecast

Cool With Rain Today & Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with afternoon showers likely today. Highs will be in the upper 50s. There is a chance of a patchy light frost tonight west of Toledo. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Rain is likely on Mother’s Day with highs in the middle 50s. Monday will bring a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are expected to be frosty with afternoon sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

