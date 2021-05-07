Metroparks Meetup: “Blue Week” will highlight Oak Openings Region with over 20 programs

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oak Openings region may not exactly be a hidden gem at this point -- it’s rather hard to hide 130 square miles of marshland, prairie and forest spread across two states -- but this unique section of Midwest ecology is always worth a closer look.

“The story of Oak Openings really began during the last glacial period,” explains LaRae Sprow, natural resources supervisor for Metroparks Toledo. “When a much larger Lake Erie retreated, it left behind this beach ridge. There’s a perched water table since we have clay right underneath the sand, and that standing water we can get will combine with other disturbances like prescribed burning to create this globally unique habitat.”

Oak Openings Preserve is one venue of several for “Blue Week” -- a full slate of virtual and in-person programs, so named for blue herons, bluebirds, and the like emerging for spring. Some events are annual favorites, like the scavenger hunt or photo contest... while others, like “Acoustic Bat Monitoring” or “Frog-tastic Night”, are a little more eccentric.

These programs -- over 20 scheduled so far -- are all part of the Green Ribbon Initiative. As Ashlee Decker from The Nature Conservancy explains it: “The Green Ribbon Initiative is a partnership of conservation organizations, private and public landowners, and individuals who are all working to protect the Oak Openings region. Organizations like the Nature Conservancy and Metroparks are doing wonderful work in their own right to provide benefits to the community, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. Through partnerships like the Green Ribbon Initiative, we can take a more holistic approach to conservation, providing a greater impact now and in the future, in the face of climate change.”

One highlight in between programs may well be the newly-renovated Window on Wildlife looking over Mallard Lake, with aspects of every habitat adorning each wall.

“We’ve been renovating for the last couple of months, and it’s open to the public now,” says Sprow. “We really want people to come and enjoy it again, just in time for spring and the Biggest Week In American Birding.”

Hiking, biking, gardening, even archery lessons will serve to highlight our local natural wonders -- “one of the last great 200 places on Earth,” as Decker puts it. Sprow adds that the story of Oak Openings is “a journey of restoration, a journey of protection, and a journey we hope others will continue.”

“Blue Week” runs Monday, May 10th to Sunday, May 16th.

