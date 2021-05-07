Montpelier man dies in Thursday morning crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man from Montpelier is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Defiance County.

Tyler L. McIntosh was traveling southwest on State Route 2 around 9 a.m. when his Ford 250 went off the right side of the road. He lost control of the vehicle, and it then went off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

