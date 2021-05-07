Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Montpelier man dies in Thursday morning crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(Facebook/ Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man from Montpelier is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Defiance County.

Tyler L. McIntosh was traveling southwest on State Route 2 around 9 a.m. when his Ford 250 went off the right side of the road. He lost control of the vehicle, and it then went off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

St. Ignatius High School
17 St. Ignatius lacrosse players suspended for hazing
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22
Perrysburg restricts usage of pool to city residents only in 2021
Family escapes south Toledo house fire
Family escapes Toledo house fire