Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The vote include censure of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Cleveland, as well as nine other GOP congressional members.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio(Pool photo/The Enquirer)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee has voted to censure U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, of Cleveland, and nine other GOP congressional members who voted in February to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The vote Friday rounds out similar votes to rebuke or censure seven other Republican impeachment-supporting representatives by state or local parties. Efforts to censure the other two failed.

Former Republican Chair Jane Timken faces criticism from rivals in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate for initially defending and not rebuking Gonzalez. Timken has since called for his resignation and touted her loyalty to Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

