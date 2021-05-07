Ohio senators hope legal sports betting bill passes by June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are out with a bill that would legalize sports gambling in the state. Its backers hope their odds are better this year compared to last year to get it across the finish line.

Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, introduced the bill that he said hopes will pass by June before the legislature’s summer break.

“We think it’s going to be an economic development tool for Ohio,” Schuring said.

Kentucky is Ohio’s only neighboring state without legalized sports gambling. During a series of hearings on the bill, lawmakers heard testimony that Ohioans are frequently crossing borders to place wagers.

Ohio’s Senate bill would offer 20 licenses to mobile betting platforms and 20 more to physical locations. Anyone can apply for a license. They would last for three years and cost $1 million.

“It’s a Republican-controlled legislature, it’s a Republican in the governor’s office, everyone’s saying they want it, so it seems like this time around, it’s going to happen,” said Jeff Edelstein, who covers the industry for SportsHandle.com.

He says Ohio’s licensing process is different from other states. He detailed some of the complexities behind “Class A” and “Class B” licenses here and said he hopes the classifications will be made clear after committee hearings on the bill, which Schuring said should start next week.

“It’s not a bad bill, but it’s a little less clean than I anticipated,” Edelstein said. “I really thought that they would look at some other states and look at the bills, the mistakes and the successes that some other states have had, and create a bill that’s cleaner. There’s a lot of moving parts to this bill.”

Schuring stressed the role the free market will play under his proposal. There are 11 racinos and casinos in Ohio, leaving nine more “Type A” licenses up for grabs.

He said that would encourage other entities with enough money to “bank the bet” to open a sportsbook in Ohio and be economic drivers.

“We want you to come to Ohio,” he said.

The revenue generated from the sports betting industry in Ohio would go toward public and private education, as well as problem gambling services. The state would receive 10% of the net revenue.

Schuring said it’s not known how much money the industry could generate but says it’s expected to be similar to projections attached to last year’s bill passed by the House.

The Legislative Service Commission said that bill would have generated around $40 million in revenue in its first two years.

“This is not about revenue generation,” Schuring said. “This is about something occurring in Ohio right now illegally. We want to put guardrails around it. We want to make sure it’s being done properly with the right regulatory authority and we also want to use it as an economic development tool.”

The Senate’s bill gives oversight authority to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Last year’s House bill gave that control to the Ohio Lottery Commission. The House will now decide if it wants to proceed with the Senate’s decision to give oversight to the OCCC, or instead adjust the bill to match theirs from last year.

What’s not in the bill includes a decision on placing wages on college sports. That would be up to the OCCC to decide and to possibly implement restrictions. Other states limit college sports wagers to teams located outside of their state and prohibit prop bets on games.

The bill also doesn’t allow for online casinos, which traditionally has generated more revenue than sports betting for states.

While Schuring said he hopes the legislation passes no later than June, the bill says it would not take effect until at least January 1, 2022.

“It does seem as if there’s plenty of political will to get this done,” Edelstein said.

