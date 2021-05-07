Traffic
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - After having sports partially suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, Owens Community College announced Friday that all five of its sports will return to full schedules in the 2021-22 academic year.

The Express have teams in women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball. The baseball and softball teams are currently playing a spring schedule with health and safety protocols that will remain in place for student-athletes, game personnel, and spectators.

“We are committed to full conference and post-season schedules, enabling our programs the opportunity to compete for championships,” Owens athletic director Shelley Whitaker said in a press release.

“Institutionally, we feel it is important for our student-athletes to get back to the court/field not only for competitive purposes but also for their mental and social health. We have a rich tradition of success both on the court/field and in the classroom as well as within the community.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

