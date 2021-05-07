Traffic
Perrysburg restricts usage of pool to city residents only in 2021

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg announced restrictions to the usage of its pool when it opens for the summer in June. Only Perrysburg city residents may purchase a season pass, and guests are not allowed in 2021.

The restrictions are due to COVID-19, according to a social media post from the city. No guest passes will be available, and anyone under 10-years-old must have an adult with them.

The pool opens for the season on June 5 and closes on August 15. Season passes must be purchased at the Fort Meigs YMCA.

For more information about purchasing a season pass and swim lessons for 2021, head to the Y’s website: https://www.ymcatoledo.org/perrysburg-city-pool/

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

