Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking re-election
wanted
Shortage of medical workers