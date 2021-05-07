Police searching for shooting suspect in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Findlay are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a person during an argument Thursday night on Center St.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Center just before 9:30 p.m. They found a man on the back patio of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Garrett Kurk, who was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said the two men were involved in an argument at the home when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

