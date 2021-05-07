Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police searching for shooting suspect in Findlay

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Findlay are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a person during an argument Thursday night on Center St.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Center just before 9:30 p.m. They found a man on the back patio of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Garrett Kurk, who was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said the two men were involved in an argument at the home when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested
St. Ignatius High School
17 St. Ignatius lacrosse players suspended for hazing
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22
Perrysburg restricts usage of pool to city residents only in 2021