Sylvania students to honor teacher by raising awareness for Life Connection

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) -Every year Sylvania Southview raises money through an annual event called Dance for a Chance.

Kids take part in a variety of events incuding line dancing.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for a worthy cause.

This year they are honoring a teacher who died in November.

In 2009 Val Glinka received a kidney transplant from his brother. The donation added 11 years to his life.

Since that day Glinka has been outspoken about organ and tissue donations.

The money raised from the event will go toward Life Connection.

Dance for a Chance takes place March 16th.

