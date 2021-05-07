Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sylvania students to honor teacher by raising awareness for Life Connection

Val Glinka continues to make an impact on his students.
By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) -Every year Sylvania Southview raises money through an annual event called Dance for a Chance.

Kids take part in a variety of events incuding line dancing.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for a worthy cause.

This year they are honoring a teacher who died in November.

In 2009 Val Glinka received a kidney transplant from his brother. The donation added 11 years to his life.

Since that day Glinka has been outspoken about organ and tissue donations.

The money raised from the event will go toward Life Connection.

Dance for a Chance takes place March 16th.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
Police searching for mother who left children alone in Angola Rd. mobile home
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Latest News

Vaccine generic
Low turnout at Toledo walk-in COVID vaccine clinics
The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.
Amazon hosts employee vaccination event at Rossford fulfillment center
Purple Heart returned to daughter of Toledo veteran
Purple Heart returned to daughter of Toledo veteran
Honoring fallen officers killed in the line of duty
Peace Memorial Ceremony