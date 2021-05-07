The Believe Center hosting summer camp fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents and kids will get an opportunity to hear about the Believe Center’s summer camp programs during a summer camp fair from 5-6 p.m. on May 14.

The Believe Center will offer a variety of sports and non-sports camps, the majority for children ages 8-14. All camps have a $25 registration fee.

Registration and fees will also be collected at the event.

Sports Camps

June 7-11: Baseball/Softball Camp at Danny Thomas

June 14-18: Basketball Camp at Believe Center

June 21-24: Tennis Camp at Jermin Park

June 28-July 2: Boxing Camp at Believe Center

July 5-8: Flag Football at Danny Thomas

July 26-29: Soccer Camp at Danny Thomas

Non-Sports

June 7-10: Garden Camp (Morning and afternoon session) June 14-17: Dance Camp (Morning and afternoon session) June 21-24: Art Camp (Morning and afternoon session)

June 28-July 1: STEM Camp (Morning and afternoon session)

July 5-9: Fishing Camp (Session I)

July 12-15: DJ Camp (Session I)

July 19-23: Fishing Camp ( Session II)

Aug 2-5: DJ Camp (Session II)

The Believe Center is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that strives to make an impact on the youth of Toledo.

