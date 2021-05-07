Toledo Pride 2021 will happen but it will look different

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride 2020, like most other events last year, had to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, though, Pride will go on ... even if it looks a little different than usual.

Organizers of the annual August event announced Friday that this year’s Pride will take place in a series of sessions over one day (August 21), so as to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the festivities while still limiting attendance. Each two-hour session will feature live music, drag shows, food & drink, and a raffle. Tickets are being sold in sets of two for $10 on the event website.

The organization will also be bringing back Pride at the Drive-In movies on September 9, featuring screenings of The Birdcage and another as-yet unchosen film. Tickets are $10 and can also be purchased on the website.

