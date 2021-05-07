TPD reporting multiple calls of ATVs, dirt bikes riding recklessly throughout city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident Sunday afternoon of riders on ATVs and off-road vehicles driving recklessly through Walbridge Park is just one of multiple calls for similar incidents Toledo Police have received recently.

TPD made a social media post regarding the incidents, saying they’ve received complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly throughout the city. The post also includes body-cam footage of one incident.

The Toledo Police Department has received many complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly throughout the city like in the Body-Worn Camera footage below. We understand residents are frustrated and angry. These off-road vehicles create an intense noise problem, ruin yards and parks, and are putting themselves and other residents in danger. You can help us with this problem by calling Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with the names and information of people who are illegally riding these vehicles and wreaking havoc in the community. #toledopolice Posted by Toledo Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

According to a police report from the incident Sunday evening at Walbridge Park, officers were called for a disturbance. When they arrived, they saw 20 to 30 dirt bikes and ATVs riding recklessly throughout the park with small children close by.

The disturbance continued despite the police being on scene, with the riders circling the playground and doing burnouts. One child was knocked to the ground.

A patrol car was used to move the riders from the park on to Broadway. Another patrol car en route to the scene was surrounded by a group of riders, one of whom opened the driver’s side door of the TPD unit.

TPD is asking anyone with the names and information of people who are riding illegally and recklessly to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

