Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD reporting multiple calls of ATVs, dirt bikes riding recklessly throughout city

Toledo Police have responded to multiple calls of ATVs and dirt bikes riding recklessly and...
Toledo Police have responded to multiple calls of ATVs and dirt bikes riding recklessly and illegally in the city. An ATV rider is seen on the playground at Walbridge Park from Sunday, May 2, in this image taken from TPD body cam football.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident Sunday afternoon of riders on ATVs and off-road vehicles driving recklessly through Walbridge Park is just one of multiple calls for similar incidents Toledo Police have received recently.

TPD made a social media post regarding the incidents, saying they’ve received complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly throughout the city. The post also includes body-cam footage of one incident.

The Toledo Police Department has received many complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly throughout the city like in the Body-Worn Camera footage below. We understand residents are frustrated and angry. These off-road vehicles create an intense noise problem, ruin yards and parks, and are putting themselves and other residents in danger. You can help us with this problem by calling Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with the names and information of people who are illegally riding these vehicles and wreaking havoc in the community. #toledopolice

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

According to a police report from the incident Sunday evening at Walbridge Park, officers were called for a disturbance. When they arrived, they saw 20 to 30 dirt bikes and ATVs riding recklessly throughout the park with small children close by.

The disturbance continued despite the police being on scene, with the riders circling the playground and doing burnouts. One child was knocked to the ground.

A patrol car was used to move the riders from the park on to Broadway. Another patrol car en route to the scene was surrounded by a group of riders, one of whom opened the driver’s side door of the TPD unit.

TPD is asking anyone with the names and information of people who are riding illegally and recklessly to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
Plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Flanigan, had a first-person obituary that went viral. Turns out,...
Viral first-person obituary actually written by friends
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman

Latest News

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump
Toledo Police light bar
Man accused of Monroe St. road rage shooting pleads not guilty
Ohio Republicans introduce universal school voucher bill
The Believe Center summer camp fair
The Believe Center hosting summer camp fair