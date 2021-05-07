Traffic
Williams serves as a leader for St. John’s

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the weekend, St. John’s senior Aidan Williams helped lead his team to a Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championship title. However, the senior’s leadership goes beyond the court.

“I try my best to always be kind to others and those who I am playing, just keeping a positive attitude on the court. Tennis I feel like is a sport that is overlooked for how hard people work,” said Williams

“He is so team inclusive. Its not a me, me, me with him...he is more concerned with how the team is doing,” mentioned Head Coach James Davis

For the past three years, Williams has played #1 singles for the Titans earning second place overall in the conference tournament. St. John’s has two matches remaining on their schedule before they prepare for Sectionals. Williams hopes to leave a lasting impression on the program by making a long post season run.

“I think if this team can get to State and we’ve won the TRAC especially after a year of COVID I think that would mean a lot a leave a mark at St. Johns.”

