Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 26-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a Toledo Police officer as she was among those arrested after a large fight broke out Wednesday evening.

According to police, Bria McClain was one of seven suspects arrested at the scene of the fight in the 200 block of Corinth around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. As an officer was attempting to place her under arrest, McClain allegedly struck an officer in the face.

The officer was not injured. A 47-year-old man was assaulted by some of the suspects, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his face and neck.

All seven suspects were booked for rioting. Felonious assault charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Latest News

St. Ignatius High School
17 St. Ignatius lacrosse players suspended for hazing
Findlay Police
Police searching for shooting suspect in Findlay
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22
Perrysburg restricts usage of pool to city residents only in 2021