Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 26-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a Toledo Police officer as she was among those arrested after a large fight broke out Wednesday evening.

According to police, Bria McClain was one of seven suspects arrested at the scene of the fight in the 200 block of Corinth around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. As an officer was attempting to place her under arrest, McClain allegedly struck an officer in the face.

The officer was not injured. A 47-year-old man was assaulted by some of the suspects, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his face and neck.

All seven suspects were booked for rioting. Felonious assault charges are pending further investigation.

