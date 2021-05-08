05/08/2021 - Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a chilly start to your Saturday morning, as we’re waking up to temperatures in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible in spots this morning. Temperatures kick up into the upper 50s day, with mostly sunny skies. If you have any outdoor activities planned for the weekend, it is best to get them done today! Northwesterly winds range between 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds develop tonight, bringing rain showers for Mother’s Day! If you don’t have a gift for mom yet, an umbrella might do the trick. Steady light showers, overcast skies, and a high of 50 degrees is the story for your Sunday. Winds will shift, coming from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible at times.

While sunshine returns for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, it’s not exactly time to plant! There are possibilities of early morning frost on Tuesday and Wednesday. Don’t worry – there’s a 70-degree day in the forecast on Friday!

