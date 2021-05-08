5/8: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Mother’s Day will be rainy, breezy and downright chilly with highs in the 40s -- not exactly the best brunch weather, but good for watering the flowers! We’ll see the sun again Monday, with warmer highs near 60 -- though the trade-off for those clearing skies will be patchy frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs will otherwise gradually warm back to the 70s by next Saturday, with low rain chances as we approach the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.