Detective adopts Baby Girl, the dog found stabbed at Toledo murder scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incredible story of determination and love. A dog that survived a horrific attack that killed her owner, has a new home. Baby Girl will live out her days with someone close to the case.

Her story has a lot of chapters. Some of them are heartbreaking, but many say the one that was written today is nothing short of a miracle.

Anthony Banks owned Baby Girl. He was murdered in his home on Norwood in Toledo home last October. At first, crews on the scene thought the dog had been killed too.

Toledo Police Department Detective Danielle Mooney is the lead investigator on the case. When she arrived at the scene of the murder, she spotted Baby Girl and called out to her.

“She immediately jumped up, and it startled me because I didn’t expect it. She ran toward me even with her horrific injuries and despite those injuries she was still wagging her tail.”

Baby Girl was rushed to MedVet for emergency treatment, and it soon became clear she had a good shot at surviving. She was eventually taken in by the Lucas County Pit Crew, and cared for in a foster home.

Jean Keating is the founder of the rescue group.

“She must have an incredible will to live because the wounds in her neck were so deep you could put your fist into some of them. She was covered in knife wounds. She still has some scars, but they’ve healed and it hadn’t dampened her spirit. It makes all of us so happy that we could have a part in making the tragedy a little better.”

As Detective Mooney worked the case, the little dog that survived that horrible night was always on her mind.

“She just captured my heart. I had been talking about it to a fault. I am sure a lot of people were sick of hearing about it, but I could not get her off my mind. I told my husband if there is someway we could adopt her, that would be amazing. I expected him to say no, but he said okay. I am overjoyed that she will be part of our family.”

On Friday, Detective Mooney and her husband officially adopted Baby Girl

“I am trying to hold back. I am very emotional, it makes me so happy.”

It also makes Anthony and Malcolm Banks happy. They’re so glad that the detective who helped make an arrest in their father’s murder case, has adopted their dad’s Baby Girl.

“It is unbelievable to see Baby girl now compared to that night. She’s happy. She is back to her old self. And that’s nothing but the grace of God, I truly believe that. I am so grateful that she survived that horrific situation. You can find good in all things, and this situation is great. It gives you hope to know there are still so many people who care about people,” says Anthony.

Anne Hair, also known as Anne Green, has been charged with the murder of Anthony Banks.

