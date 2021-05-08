Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person dead after shooting in Frenchtown Township

Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead following a shooting Saturday morning near Pleasantville Mobile Home Community in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Deputies were on patrol in the area of Nadeau Road and I-75 when they heard a gunshot, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies searched the area and found a man lying in the intersection of Pleasantville Drive and George Drive at the entrance of Pleasantville Mobile Home Community.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were located nearby and taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Allen Tripp, 26, from Newport, Michigan. Tripp was transported to Beaumont Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspects are known to each other. There was an altercation between the victim and suspects that led to the shooting, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Flanigan, had a first-person obituary that went viral. Turns out,...
Viral first-person obituary actually written by friends
Toledo Police have responded to multiple calls of ATVs and dirt bikes riding recklessly and...
TPD reporting multiple calls of ATVs, dirt bikes riding recklessly throughout city
Ohio Republicans introduce universal school voucher bill
Family escapes south Toledo house fire
Family of five jumps from second floor window to escape house fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested

Latest News

A 59-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to Toledo...
Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition
Anthony Banks owned Baby Girl. He was murdered in his home on Norwood in Toledo home last...
Detective adopts Baby Girl, the dog found stabbed at Toledo murder scene
Family jumps from window to escape a house fire
Family jumps from a second story window to escape a house fire
Stephen Langendorfer signals that he will turn right on his bike in downtown Bowling Green.
Benefits of cycling, street safety the focus of Bike Month