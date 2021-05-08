One person dead after shooting in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead following a shooting Saturday morning near Pleasantville Mobile Home Community in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Deputies were on patrol in the area of Nadeau Road and I-75 when they heard a gunshot, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies searched the area and found a man lying in the intersection of Pleasantville Drive and George Drive at the entrance of Pleasantville Mobile Home Community.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were located nearby and taken into custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Allen Tripp, 26, from Newport, Michigan. Tripp was transported to Beaumont Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspects are known to each other. There was an altercation between the victim and suspects that led to the shooting, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.