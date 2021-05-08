Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition

A 59-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to Toledo...
A 59-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to Toledo Police.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken the the hospital early Saturday morning after being stuck by a vehicle, according to Toledo Police.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck shortly after midnight to the area of Cherry Street near Central Avenue.

An 18-year-old driver was heading northbound on cherry when a pedestrian darter out into the roadway, according to a press release from Toledo Police.

The 59-year-old, who police have not yet identified, was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center wit possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating, but believe the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Flanigan, had a first-person obituary that went viral. Turns out,...
Viral first-person obituary actually written by friends
Toledo Police have responded to multiple calls of ATVs and dirt bikes riding recklessly and...
TPD reporting multiple calls of ATVs, dirt bikes riding recklessly throughout city
Ohio Republicans introduce universal school voucher bill
Family escapes south Toledo house fire
Family of five jumps from second floor window to escape house fire
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested

Latest News

Anthony Banks owned Baby Girl. He was murdered in his home on Norwood in Toledo home last...
Detective adopts Baby Girl, the dog found stabbed at Toledo murder scene
Family jumps from window to escape a house fire
Family jumps from a second story window to escape a house fire
Stephen Langendorfer signals that he will turn right on his bike in downtown Bowling Green.
Benefits of cycling, street safety the focus of Bike Month
safety
Bike Month: Street Safety