Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken the the hospital early Saturday morning after being stuck by a vehicle, according to Toledo Police.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck shortly after midnight to the area of Cherry Street near Central Avenue.

An 18-year-old driver was heading northbound on cherry when a pedestrian darter out into the roadway, according to a press release from Toledo Police.

The 59-year-old, who police have not yet identified, was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center wit possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating, but believe the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

