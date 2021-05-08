Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken the the hospital early Saturday morning after being stuck by a vehicle, according to Toledo Police.
Officers responded to a pedestrian struck shortly after midnight to the area of Cherry Street near Central Avenue.
An 18-year-old driver was heading northbound on cherry when a pedestrian darter out into the roadway, according to a press release from Toledo Police.
The 59-year-old, who police have not yet identified, was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center wit possible life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured.
Police are still investigating, but believe the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the collision.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.