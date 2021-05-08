Standoff in West Toledo ends with man in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in custody after a standoff with police.

The incident happened at a home in the 2400 block of Charlestown near Douglas in Toledo this afternoon.

When 13abc arrived, Toledo Police officers and members of the SWAT team were surrounding a home.

Police say around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, a neighbor heard a man and a woman screaming and called 9-1-1. Police say the pair are brother and sister and live at the house. When officers arrived, they found the woman had been bitten by one of their dogs.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside the house and threatened to shoot the officers. SWAT was called in and eventually deployed tear gas. A man came out of the home and was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the man taken into custody will face charges.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Both of the dogs are also unharmed. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

