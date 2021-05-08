Two people in critical condition after head-on crash in Erie Twp.

ERIE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Two people suffered serious injuries following a crash Saturday in Erie Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The head-on crash happened at about 1:52 AM on South Telegraph Road, north of Mix Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old man, driving a 2014 Ford Fusion, was heading northbound on South Telegraph Road. The vehicle was struck head-on by a 2014 Ford Mustang, driven by a 26-year-old woman. The woman was reported to be in the process of overtaking a 2005 Ford Freestyle at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. After the initial crash, the Fusion was struck by the Ford Freestyle and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The drivers of the Ford Fusion and Ford Mustang were taken to a nearby hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

