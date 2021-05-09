05/09/2021 - Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Steady rain showers, breezy northeasterly winds, and downright chilly temperatures are in your Mother’s Day forecast. Highs will only reach the mid-40s today! Overall, you might want to celebrate mom indoors this year! Rain moves out tonight, with overnight lows falling into the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns for this upcoming work week! The next rain chances after today are not until Friday. Temperatures are on an upswing, reaching the low 70s by next weekend. But, there are still chances for frost on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If you purchase Mother’s Day flowers, keep them indoors.

