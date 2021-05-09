Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

05/09/2021 - Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

A Rainy, Breezy, and Chilly Mother’s Day
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Steady rain showers, breezy northeasterly winds, and downright chilly temperatures are in your Mother’s Day forecast. Highs will only reach the mid-40s today! Overall, you might want to celebrate mom indoors this year! Rain moves out tonight, with overnight lows falling into the mid-30s.

Sunshine returns for this upcoming work week! The next rain chances after today are not until Friday. Temperatures are on an upswing, reaching the low 70s by next weekend. But, there are still chances for frost on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If you purchase Mother’s Day flowers, keep them indoors.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to Toledo...
Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition
Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for an apparent standoff on Charlestown in Toledo.
Standoff in West Toledo ends with man in custody
Anthony Banks owned Baby Girl. He was murdered in his home on Norwood in Toledo home last...
Detective adopts Baby Girl, the dog found stabbed at Toledo murder scene
One person dead after shooting in Frenchtown Township
Two people in critical condition after head-on crash in Erie Twp.
Two people in critical condition after head-on crash in Erie Twp.

Latest News

Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast
Haleigh's Sunday Morning Forecast
Rainy, breezy and downright chilly for Mother's Day! Dan Smith has the details.
5/8: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/8: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Rainy, breezy and downright chilly for Mother's Day! Dan Smith has the details.
5/8: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast