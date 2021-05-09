5/9: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Miserable Mother’s Day weather will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, and much improved highs near 60 to kick off the new week... though not before a risk of patchy frost with lows near freezing. Similar lows will come straight through the midweek -- the “planting after Mother’s Day” rule isn’t a hard and fast one -- but temperatures will slowly warm through the 60s, staying dry. Friday carries our next (low) chance of showers, with highs climbing back into the low-70s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.