5/9: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Frosty few mornings ahead; gradual warming
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Miserable Mother’s Day weather will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, and much improved highs near 60 to kick off the new week... though not before a risk of patchy frost with lows near freezing. Similar lows will come straight through the midweek -- the “planting after Mother’s Day” rule isn’t a hard and fast one -- but temperatures will slowly warm through the 60s, staying dry. Friday carries our next (low) chance of showers, with highs climbing back into the low-70s heading into next weekend.

