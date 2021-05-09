Traffic
Car crash closes part of Secor Road

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lanes of Secor Road at Kenwood Blvd. closed Sunday afternoon after a car crash.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when a black Lincoln ran a red light and struck a black Volkswagen, according to TPD. Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash but police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

While the northbound lanes were closed entirely, the southbound lanes on Secor were restricted to one lane. Toledo Police estimate the restrictions will last until 4:30 p.m.

