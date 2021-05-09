Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Charlotte

Sophia

Amelia

Isabella

Mia

Evelyn

Harper



The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

William

James

Benjamin

Lucas

Henry

Alexander



Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

