One person killed in Erie Twp. crash

ERIE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead following a crash in Erie Township Saturday.

Tyler White, 23, of Erie, Michigan, died Sunday from injuries suffered during a crash on May 8th, 2021, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The head-on crash happened at about 1:52 AM on South Telegraph Road, north of Mix Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, White was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion, and heading northbound on South Telegraph Road. The vehicle was struck head-on by a 2014 Ford Mustang, driven by a 26-year-old woman. The woman was reported to be in the process of overtaking a 2005 Ford Freestyle at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. After the initial crash, the Fusion was struck by the Ford Freestyle and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford Mustang is recovering at the hospital and is listed in fair condition, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time pending further investigation.

Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

