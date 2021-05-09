Perrysburg Police Division earns certification in state standards

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division has officially adopted the state’s policing standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, according to Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS).

Karhlton Moore, the Office of Criminal Justice Services’ Executive Director, made the announcement the police division was awarded its certification on Friday.

The Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board established the standards for areas including use of force, bias-free policing, community engagement, body cameras, and more.

Of Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies, 536 have become certified, according to OCJS. 13 agencies are in the process of becoming certified.

The Perrysburg Police Department, however, has not yet been certified in the state’s standards, according to the OCJS 2021 Law Enforcement Certification Public Report. It is unclear whether the Perrysburg Police Department is one of the 13 agencies in the process of earning certification.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board was created under the Kasich administration in an effort to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

