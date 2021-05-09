Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Perrysburg Police Division earns certification in state standards

Ohio Collaborative Community-Police advisory board
Ohio Collaborative Community-Police advisory board(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division has officially adopted the state’s policing standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, according to Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS).

Karhlton Moore, the Office of Criminal Justice Services’ Executive Director, made the announcement the police division was awarded its certification on Friday.

The Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board established the standards for areas including use of force, bias-free policing, community engagement, body cameras, and more.

Of Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies, 536 have become certified, according to OCJS. 13 agencies are in the process of becoming certified.

The Perrysburg Police Department, however, has not yet been certified in the state’s standards, according to the OCJS 2021 Law Enforcement Certification Public Report. It is unclear whether the Perrysburg Police Department is one of the 13 agencies in the process of earning certification.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board was created under the Kasich administration in an effort to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to Toledo...
Pedestrian hit by car in critical condition
Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for an apparent standoff on Charlestown in Toledo.
Standoff in West Toledo ends with man in custody
Anthony Banks owned Baby Girl. He was murdered in his home on Norwood in Toledo home last...
Detective adopts Baby Girl, the dog found stabbed at Toledo murder scene
One person dead after shooting in Frenchtown Township
Two people in critical condition after head-on crash in Erie Twp.
Two people in critical condition after head-on crash in Erie Twp.

Latest News

Car Crash closes part of Secor Road in Toledo
Car crash closes part of Secor Road
Sunday’s Mud Hens game canceled
One person is dead after a crash in Erie Twp. Saturday.
One person killed in Erie Twp. crash
Activists took to the streets to demand Congress pass voting protections.
The R(F)ight to vote: New voting bill introduced in Columbus