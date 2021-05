TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who shot a person Saturday night.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Foster Ave. An unknown suspect shot Johoshue Stallion, according to Toledo Police.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

