The R(F)ight to vote: New voting bill introduced in Columbus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voting rights activists took to the streets across the country Saturday asking Congress to pass laws to protect voters. There were over 100 events in cities responding to recent legislative actions taken in states to overhaul the voting system. Some activists argue it’s suppressing the vote.

Local activists held their own rally in Toledo, where the issue of voting rights is hitting especially close to home. A bill attempting to overhaul Ohio’s elections was introduced in Columbus just two days ago on Thursday. The discussion is already getting heated.

“Pass the bill before you go!” demonstrators chant in front of Senator Rob Portman’s office in downtown Toledo.

They are asking the senator to pass two federal voting rights bills, known as the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

The bills would increase federal oversight of the way states conduct elections, among other things.

“All these bills that are being introduced in state legislatures across the country are designed to make it harder for people to vote, and not easier. And we cannot allow the elected officials to decide who can vote and who cannot vote,” says Petee Talley with the Ohio Unity Coalition.

The most recent bill was introduced Thursday in the Ohio Statehouse. It proposes tightening voter ID requirements, shortening the early voting period, and limiting the number and location of ballot drop boxes, along with a slew of other changes.

Activists worry that these changes would make it harder for people to vote.

“By keeping people from having fair and easy access to vote, you are destroying one of the main tenets of democracy, which is “one person, one vote,”” says Nancy Larson, a Democrat who is running for Sylvania City Council.

“The Republican party is not in favor of voter suppression. That is all ridiculous,” says Chris Joseph, Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party.

He says the bill, and the GOP, are being mischaracterized.

“I don’t believe that it’s the intention of anyone to limit access to voting. I think it’s mostly there to make sure votes are legitimate and counted correctly,” he says.

The bill would also permit some voting conveniences, such as requesting an absentee ballot online with two forms of ID and automatic voter registration through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The Ohio bill still has a long way to go before it could potentially become law, and will likely go through many changes before then.

As for the two federal bills, the “For the People Act” is set for a vote this week, and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” was struck down in the 116th Congress, and has not yet been reintroduced in the new Congress.

Joseph is opposed to those bills on the basis that he believes it would be a federal infringement on state’s rights. He doubts that, if passed, they would stand up in court.

“The states decide how they vote and count their votes. Not the federal government,” he says.

Meanwhile, in front of Sen. Portman’s office, demonstrators show their support for the bills.

“For the People Act! My vote my power!”

“I just think they need to be making voting easier, not harder,” says Talley.

Senator Portman’s office has not responded to request for comment.

