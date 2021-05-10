BGSU discipline report finds “deep culture of deception” at fraternity

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - “A deep culture of deception” is what a Bowling Green State University investigator found as he looked closer into the March death of Stone Foltz after a hazing incident. The fraternity had already been on the BGSU radar for another alleged hazing incident in 2018. It did not have nearly the consequences of the one from March but the school now believes there was much more to both.

As BGSU investigators tried to uncover what led to the 20-year-old sophomore’s death, they found he was ordered to drink a significant amount of alcohol by fellow Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members before he could leave. That investigation found how much planning went into the evening.

An April 9th letter, obtained by the 13abc I-Team, written to the fraternity by the school details the investigation findings.

It found: “Members of the organization had the new members wear blindfolds and led them into a basement area while being yelled at and pushed in an effort to disorient them.”

The document also reveals that the fraternity apparently knew things could get out of hand: “New members were instructed multiple times prior to the event on March 4 that they would need to inform faculty members of their likely absence from classes on March 5.”

As the school dug further, the report says fraternity members were not honest and some in leadership lied about their presence that night.

“The findings of the investigation into the organization’s conduct have revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization and illuminated intentional dishonesty with university staff and investigators,” that report went on to say.

This also brought to light a 2018 anonymous report to the school of Pi Kappa Alpha members vomiting after a party and drinking something the report calls “family drink”

The 2021 report said: “The current investigation created a new window into the university’s past investigation into an anonymous report of alcohol-related hazing by Pi Kappa Alpha.”

Saying this new investigation shows there was an effort to deceive investigators about the 2018 allegation.

Seven people, just about all of them students, face criminal charges in connection with Foltz’s death. Some of those charges are involuntary manslaughter. All seven are expected to appear in court next week.

