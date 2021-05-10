Traffic
City of Toledo holding water affordability meeting

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities will hold a virtual water affordability public meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12.

Residents may join from a computer or smartphone at this link, https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/83696853555 or by phone by calling 888-204-5987, with conference code 132366.

The City of Toledo is preparing a water affordability plan to ensure water and sewer service is available, and that all Toledo residents have access without feeling the need to make trade-offs between paying for water service and paying for other basic household necessities, Public Utilities Director Ed Moore said.

Residents are also asked to take a short, anonymous survey, now available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese, posted at toledo.oh.gov/water.

Toledo supports the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-245-1198.

