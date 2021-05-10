East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old woman is dead after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a crash on Woodville Rd. early Friday morning.

Police said a car driven by George Rogers, 43, was traveling west on Woodville at a high rate of speed just after 12:30 a.m. Rogers swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control the vehicle, causing it to travel across all lanes of traffic and strike a utility pole, fence, and parked vehicle.

Christina Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene. Rogers was taken to the hospital for his injuries; there is no update as to his condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

