Fostoria man dies in Friday afternoon crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 50-year-old Fostoria man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on Midblock Underpass near W. Lytle Street in Fostoria.

Kevin Tomkinson was southbound on Midblock Underpass just before 4 p.m. Another car, a Ford box truck driven by a 78-year-old Fostoria man, was stopped at a red light on the road. Tomkinson failed to stop and struck the box truck from behind.

Tomkinson was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

