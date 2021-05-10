Greenhouses warn not to plant before freeze

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Mother’s Day is linked to the start of planting season. Every year fresh flowers and hanging baskets tend to be a go-to gift for mom.

But this year, the weather is bringing a soggy start to the season, and you may need to spend the next few days protecting your blooms.

Jeff Creque, owner of Creque’s Greenhouse in Sylvania is recommending people hold off on those Mother’s Day flowers. He’s been telling people not to buy his plants for weeks now due to the weather.

Despite this, business is booming. People are eager to buy plants early that they maybe weren’t able to get last year.

But some of those plants aren’t available yet due to the weather. His supplier won’t ship him his sweet potato order until it warms up.

For those who insist on buying now, he says don’t plant. Keep the plants inside, even though that’s still not the best.

“Last three weeks we’ve sold a lot of vegetables. We’ve told people not to plant, and some of them have, some of them have put them in the garage. Matter of fact, I had one guy in here just a half hour ago said his wife bought a cucumber yesterday and it didn’t look today and I said, “No, I don’t imagine it does,” Creque says.

If you already planted in a moment of optimism, Creque says to cover the plants with a sheet or blanket to keep them warm. But don’t use plastic because touching the plastic is worse than the plants than the freeze.

