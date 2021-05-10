May 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Frost is likely tonight with a low in the low to middle 30s. Tuesday will be sunny, but cool with highs in the middle 50s. More frost is likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with lows in the low to middle 30s. A final frost may occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The week will be mostly sunny with highs warming each day. Highs will be in the 60s mid to late week. The weekend will be in the low 70s. The upper 70s to around 80 is possible early next week.

