National honor for Elmore man who has served our country for decades

Technical Sgt. Anthony Unum is being recognized by a VFW campaign called #StillServing.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technical Sgt. Anthony Unum of Elmore has served our country for more than three decades. Now, he’s being honored through a national VFW campaign called #StillServing. The goal is to recognize members of the military who continue to serve after active duty.

“He is very talented in the kitchen,” says Lt. Justin Brinkman, Director of Personnel at the 180th Fighter Wing. “It is his forte. We all love his cooking. He did a lot of that during his latest deployment.”

Technical Sgt. Unum has worked with multiple operations during his career. He has been part of career fields including civil engineering and financial management and is now part of the services team. Unum returned from his latest deployment in Qatar this past January. His work there was focused in the kitchen.

“I was in charge of one of the busiest dining facilities at Al Udeid Air Base. We served about 8,000 meals a day.”

Unum was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force for the first two years of his military career, and then he became a Guardsman. In addition to that, he also works as a civilian in the financial management office at the 180th Fighter Wing.

Lt. Brinkman says the VFW #StillServing campaign is a great way to recognize those who give so much to their country and community.

“It helps promote a sense of worth in their job and duties,” he says. “It’s a great thing, a truly well-deserved honor.”

Technical Sgt. Unum says it is much appreciated but unexpected to be recognized for doing what he loves.

“It is humbling to be recognized for something I am still so passionate about,” he says. “I am so proud to serve this country.”

