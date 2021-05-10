Traffic
Toledo Public Schools investigating alleged inappropriate contact between coach and student

Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Public School district say they are investigating claims that a volunteer coach at Start High School engaged in inappropriate contact with a student at the school.

According to a statement from Deputy Superintendent James Gant, the coach has been prohibited from being at the school and from attending athletic events. The district has also involved Lucas County Children’s Services in the investigation and has contacted the Toledo Police Department.

Gant said, in a statement, that the district began the investigation as soon as the administration became aware of the concerns, though an exact date has not been released. Gant further said that all volunteer coaches are required to submit to a background check and provide other credentials before working with the district.

13abc is working to determine other details regarding the investigation and the accusations but the district has said that this statement is all they are releasing at this time. You can read the full statement below.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

