Vaccine fire trucks rolls out in Toledo offering COVID-19 shots

The mobile clinics will be setup all week in neighborhoods across the area
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the latest data, nearly 46% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After months of racing to vaccinate, the supply now outweighs the demand in many cities. Some clinics are empty and many places are no longer requiring an appointment. But there is a push to increase the number of adults vaccinated against the virus so health leaders are getting creative.

One concern is accessibility, some health leaders think it could be the reason some people have chosen not to get vaccinated. In Lucas County, the Health Department is activating a series of mobile clinics, bringing the vaccine into neighborhoods that have a lower vaccination rate and a higher level of poverty, where many people might not have access to transportation.

Monday, the Toledo Fire and Rescue department is launching a vaccine fire truck. The mobile clinic is staffed with a team of firefighters and a nurse, offering COVID-19 shots to anyone in need. The shots will be Johnson and Johnson, meaning there’s no need for a follow-up appointment.

Monday’s clinic is at the Mott Branch library from 9:30am-4:30pm. If needed, you can even sit in your vehicle while getting the vaccine.

Here is the schedule for the vaccine fire truck for the rest of the week:

Tuesday - East Toledo Family Center 9:30-4:30

Wednesday - Mayores Senior Center 9:30-4:30

Thursday - Chet Zablocki Senior center 9:30-4:30

Friday - Kent Branch Library 9:30-4:30

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

