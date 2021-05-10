Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she kicked a Toledo Police officer in the leg while she was being booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Christa Henry, 27, was being booked into the jail on Saturday morning when she kicked an officer twice in the upper leg, according to a police report.

Henry’s kicks caused contusions to the officer’s leg, but the officer was otherwise uninjured and did not request medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.