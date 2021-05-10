Traffic
Woman not injured in hit-and-run crash; suspects still at large

Two men were seen fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday night, May 9, in Toledo. The woman in the other vehicle was uninjured.(WTVG)
Two men were seen fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday night, May 9, in Toledo. The woman in the other vehicle was uninjured.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was uninjured after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Toledo.

Crews were called to the area of Upton and Berdan avenues around 11:30 p.m. According to witnesses, two Black males were seen fleeing on foot from the black Cadillac Escalade and running down the street.

The woman in the other car was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

