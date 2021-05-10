Woman not injured in hit-and-run crash; suspects still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was uninjured after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Toledo.

Crews were called to the area of Upton and Berdan avenues around 11:30 p.m. According to witnesses, two Black males were seen fleeing on foot from the black Cadillac Escalade and running down the street.

The woman in the other car was not injured.

