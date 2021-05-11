COVID-19 vaccination event open to military veterans on Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Military veterans are eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Zenobia Shriners in Perrysburg. The second dose will be provided on June 2.

All Veterans, regardless of current VA health care enrollment or character of discharge, are eligible for the vaccine. Spouses and caregivers of Veterans are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Veterans should bring DD Form 214 or NGB-22 to prove Veteran status. Veterans, spouses, or caregivers who would like to receive the vaccine must be 18 years or older. Masks are required.

Those who would like to receive the vaccine can register on-site, or preregister online using the Veterans Affairs website.

Zenobia Shriners is located at 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.