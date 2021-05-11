Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination event open to military veterans on Wednesday

The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19...
The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Military veterans are eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Zenobia Shriners in Perrysburg. The second dose will be provided on June 2.

All Veterans, regardless of current VA health care enrollment or character of discharge, are eligible for the vaccine. Spouses and caregivers of Veterans are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Veterans should bring DD Form 214 or NGB-22 to prove Veteran status. Veterans, spouses, or caregivers who would like to receive the vaccine must be 18 years or older. Masks are required.

Those who would like to receive the vaccine can register on-site, or preregister online using the Veterans Affairs website.

Zenobia Shriners is located at 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Public Schools investigating alleged inappropriate contact between coach and student
Christa Henry is charged with felonious assault after kicking a Toledo Police officer twice in...
Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Documents from the investigation shed further light on the university’s findings.
BGSU discipline report finds “deep culture of deception” at fraternity

Latest News

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials stand guard at the...
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
India’s devastating second wave shows no sign of breaking as it spreads fast into rural areas.
Indian villages hit hard by surge as COVID death toll soars
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines
Vaccinathon coming up this weekend