Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST (AP) — At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Public Schools investigating alleged inappropriate contact between coach and student
Christa Henry is charged with felonious assault after kicking a Toledo Police officer twice in...
Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
5-year-old boy recovering after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s home

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Netanyahu warns Hamas, says Gaza operation ‘will take time’
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine