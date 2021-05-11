Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case, leaving the powerful gun-rights group to face a New York state lawsuit accusing the NRA of financial abuses and that aims to put it out of business.

The case was over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an effort to disband the group. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.

Judge Harlin Hale said he was dismissing the case because he found the bankruptcy was not filed in good faith.

His decision followed 11 days of testimony and arguments. Lawyers for New York and the NRA’s former advertising agency grilled the group’s embattled top executive, Wayne LaPierre, who acknowledged putting the NRA into Chapter 11 bankruptcy without the knowledge or assent of most of its board and other top officers.

Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that the case was an attempt by NRA leadership to escape accountability for using the group’s coffers as their piggybank. But the NRA’s attorneys said it was a legitimate effort to avoid a political attack by the Democrat.

LaPierre testified that he kept the bankruptcy largely secret to prevent leaks from the group’s 76-member board, which is divided in its support for him.

The NRA declared bankruptcy in January, five months after James’ office sued seeking its dissolution following allegations that executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Public Schools investigating alleged inappropriate contact between coach and student
Christa Henry is charged with felonious assault after kicking a Toledo Police officer twice in...
Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Documents from the investigation shed further light on the university’s findings.
BGSU discipline report finds “deep culture of deception” at fraternity

Latest News

Lawmakers question the head of the CDC and urge the agency to rethink guidelines, such as...
Mask mandates questioned as COVID-19 risk reduced
Rep. Troy Carter joins the 117th Congress
Rep. Troy Carter joins the 117th Congress
Dollar General stores burglarized in Toledo
Police investigate break ins at Dollar General stores in Toledo
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death