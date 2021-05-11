Man wanted for allegedly shooting at Lagrange St. home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who shot at a house with several children inside in the 2500 block of Lagrange on the evening of May 3.

William Ankenbrandt, 30, is wanted for improperly discharging a firearm. According to a police report, he is the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

Police were called to the house just after 7 p.m. on May 3. The victim who called 911 told police she was babysitting her grandchildren at the house when she heard yelling from the front yard. When she opened the door, the suspect allegedly began firing a gun at the house.

One of the grandchildren identified the suspect as Ankenbrandt, also known as “Jake.”

Attempt to Locate: William Ankenbrandt, 30, is wanted for shooting into a home in the 2500 block of Lagrange. Several children were inside at the time of the shooting. If you have information on his location please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/VtdZjMKBCJ — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) May 11, 2021

Police found two bullet holes in a front window and through the house. Two bullet holes were found in the dining room wall.

The homeowner told police Ankenbrandt allegedly said he was going to kill her and her family.

Police ask anyone with information on Ankenbrandt’s location to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

