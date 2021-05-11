Traffic
May 11th Weather Forecast

Lots Of Sunshine This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early with a few more clouds developing for the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible later today. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Frost is likely tonight with a low in the middle 30s. The rest of the work week will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Highs return to the 70s for the weekend. The warming trend will continue next week with a few showers possible on Monday.

