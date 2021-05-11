Traffic
Nature’s Nursery hosting nature photography contest

(Pablo)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is holding a Nature Photo Contest for professional photographers and amateurs.

The winner will be the photo that sells for the most in an online auction. Participants must submit one photo before May 30; entry forms can be found on Nature’s Nursery website.

Each 8X``10 submission will be auctioned online between June 13-18. The photo that sells for the highest amount will be featured in the future Nature’s Nursery facility and the winner will receive the image as a large canvas print provided by Khone Camera.

